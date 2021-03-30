Under Armour’s Hitch ColdGear Boot Socks for $11 Prime shipped (Reg. $25), more

Amazon is currently offering the 2-Pack of Men’s Under Armour Adult Hitch ColdGear Boot Socks in the color Pitch Grey/ Black for $11.24 Prime shipped. Regularly this style is priced at $25 and today’s rate is an Amazon all-time low. These socks have a full cushioned insole for added comfort as well as anti-odor fabric to help keep you smelling fresh all-day. The material is also sweat-wicking and great for hiking, workouts, and everyday events. Rated 4.8/5 stars with over 200 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find even more deals today.

You can also find the Kenneth Cole Men’s Shadow Check Stretch Slim Fit Dress Pants for just $20 in an array of sizes. These pants are regularly priced at $45 and today’s rate is another Amazon all-time low. These pants are great for work, events, and more. They also have a slim fit that’s flattering as well as stretch for added comfort. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 1,100 reviews from Amazon customers.

Finally, you will want to check out Steep and Cheap’s latest North Face Sale that’s offering gear at up to 50% off.

Under Armour ColdGear Boot Socks feature:

Full cushion construction provides maximum comfort in all areas of the sock

Anti-odor technology helps prevent odor in the sock

Material wicks sweat and dries fast

Under Armour brand mission is to make all athletes better through passion, science and the relentless pursuit of innovation.

