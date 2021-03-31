We now have an exclusive 30% off all of the Casely iPhone 12 cases, MagSafe gear, AirPods accessories, and more for 9to5 readers. Featuring a wide range of colorful designs and unique patterns, Casely makes loads of bold and interesting covers to grace the outside of your precious iPhone and Apple gear. It is a great option for folks looking for something that stands out from the sea of dark colorways and flat paint jobs most manufacturers sell. And everything just got a whole lot more affordable with today’s exclusive discount code. Head below for more details.

Casely iPhone 12 cases, more 30% off

We really haven’t tracked very many deals or price drops from Casely’s lineup since the iPhone 12 launched last year, so now’s your chance to jump in with a notable discount. Not only will our exclusive 9to5Mac30 promo code knock 30% off your entire order at checkout, but Casely is offering free shipping in orders over $20 right now in the US. The code works on all of its latest iPhone 12 cases, including the MagSafe-compatible variants, AirPods cases, and much more.

***Note: Just keep in mind, today’s promo code can only be used once per customer, according to Casely.

While you really can’t go wrong with today’s discount, the iPhone 12 MagSafe collection is great place to start. Available for all of Apple’s latest handsets and in loads of different patterns, this regularly $45 case drops to $31.50 shipped after you apply today’s promo code. That’s 30% off and the lowest price we can find. They are described as offering “fashionable slim protection” with a 1mm raised front lip, 1-year warranty and a wireless charging compatible design.

You’ll also notice that for each of the patterns on this landing page, you can select the standard model for $25 or the more pricey MagSafe offering from directly on each listing page. And each order is apparently shipping with a “FREE sticker pack.”

But once again, the code will work on most of the items sitewide here. So be sure to browse through the rest of the Casely iPhone 12 cases right here as well as the AirPods cases, phone rings, and wallets while you’re at it.

More details from Casely:

In addition to compelling looks, it provides unparalleled protection against your most dramatic drops. With double-layered polycarbonate and flexible TPU sides in addition to shock absorbent technology, this case can make it through any tumble or fall. If you are intrigued by the stellar design and quality of the As If case, then consider becoming a Casely customer! As a member of our subscription program, you will have amazing cases like this one sent to you each month. That way, you can keep up with the latest styles and trends and keep things fresh.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!