Cricut’s 12-pack sampler of removable vinyl returns to Amazon low at under $9

Amazon is offering the Cricut Premium Removable Vinyl Sampler for $8.91 Prime shipped. Today’s deal saves at least 15% from its normal going rate and is a return to its all-time low that we’ve tracked only once before. Whether you have a Cricut, Silhouette, or another at-home DIY crafting machine, you’ll want to have some removable vinyl on hand for various projects. Generally, permanent vinyl is the go-to for many, but, on occasion, you want something that can be taken off with ease. Cricut’s removable vinyl features a “1-of-a-kind” adhesive that applies and sticks well to a wide variety of surfaces, though it can be removed without leaving any residue behind. This sampler includes 12 pieces of vinyl in various colors including black, white, teal, fuchsia, wine, coffee, cream, green, and several others. Rated 4.8/5 stars from thousands.

Of course, with any vinyl project you’ll need transfer tape. This comes in clutch after you weed a project and need to transfer it to its final destination. Cricut’s roll is 48-inches long and will be something that you turn to frequently in your crafting career. It’s under $6 at Amazon, making it a budget-friendly buy that’s easy to pick up anytime you run out.

Looking to get started with at-home crafting? Well, we have a recent roundup of the best machines to choose from. While you might or might not have a Cricut already, there’s plenty of other alternatives to check out, so we took a deep-dive into what they have to offer. Essentially, all vinyl cutters should be able to handle today’s lead deal, making it a versatile buy for your crafting needs.

More about Cricut’s Removable Vinyl:

  • STRONG AND REMOVABLE ADHESIVE: Our 1 of a kind removable adhesive vinyl can be applied easily to a wide variety of base materials. Better still, you can remove it without residue, making it the perfect material for decals, labels, and wall decor.
  • CUTS & WEEDS EASILY: With Cricut smart cutting machine products, it’s easy to create unique designs, no matter how intricate; Our vinyl lies flat without tunneling or bubbling for a perfect cut
  • FOR BEGINNERS & PROFESSIONALS: Whether you’re making homemade decals, decorating a mug, water bottle, or tumbler, or personalizing your walls or windows, Premium Vinyl Removable will bring your next DIY masterpiece to life

