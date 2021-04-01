Samsung T7 Touch Portable 2TB SSD on sale for $280 (Save $70), more from $98

Amazon is offering the Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSD with 2TB storage for $279.99 shipped. Hovering around $350 since the holidays, this $70 price drop marks the biggest savings we’ve seen to date, and a new all-time low price. The T7 Touch SSD provides 1,050MB/s transfer speeds with USB-C compatibility, so you can pair it with a Mac or iPad for further portability. Weighing in at a sleek 2oz, this shock-resistant design can withstand falls from up to 6 feet. And unique to the T7 Touch, you can check in on your SSD at a glance with the square LED status indicator. It also offers fingerprint security to keep your files safe wherever you go. 4.7/5 star ratings from 2,200+ customers, check out our hands-on review for a closer look. More options below from $98.

It’s tough to beat the fastest reader speeds with the most storage for the lowest price. If storage space isn’t the priority, the T7 Touch SSD also comes in 1TB or 500GB options. You get the same touch security and high transfer speed for a much lower price, with the 1TB SSD available for $177 and the 500GB starting at just $98 from these sellers.

But if you’re looking for 2TB SSD storage at a lower price range, Amazon is currently offering the Samsung T5 portable SSD for $210. This new price marks an all time low for the model, and a solid $20 savings from what it’s typically been going for. A slightly older model, the T5 offers transfer speeds of up to 540MB/s with USB-C compatibility. You get the same lightweight, shock-resistant body, plus a 3-year warranty and optional password protection. So if you can afford lower transfer speeds and aren’t wooed by the T7 Touch capability, you can score this reliable model with 4.8/5 ratings from over 8,700 customers.

Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSD features:

Whether you’re storing critical business documents, games, or movies, the Portable SSD T7 Touch gives you speed and security in a palm-sized package. Experience the next level of external storage, available in three capacities to suit your needs: 500GB, 1TB, or 2TB.

