Vineyard Vines takes up to 50% off new sale styles from $20

-
FashionVineyard Vines
50% off from $20

For a limited time only, Vineyard Vines takes up to 50% off new sale styles for spring. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can find deals on sweatshirts, joggers, t-shirts, accessories, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Saltwater Fleece Shep Shirt. This sweatshirt is currently marked down to $69 and originally was priced at $138. It can easily be paired with jeans, shorts, joggers, and more. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

