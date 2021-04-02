Amazon brings GoPro HERO9 Black back to just $399 (save $50), more

Amazon is once again offering the new GoPro HERO9 Black for $399 shipped. Typically selling for $449, this price drop matches the second-best price we’ve seen to date, which we’ve recorded just once since its debut. This fully waterproof camera features all of the hallmark GoPro specifications, including crystalline 5K video with HyperSmooth 3.0 technology, 20MP photo clarity, and a “tough as nails” body for whatever adventure life takes you on. The HERO9 Black also features a front display so you never have to worry if you’re camera ready, and 1080p livestreaming capabilities. Rated 4.6/5 from 1,700+ ratings, but you can check out our hands-on review to see for yourself. See below for even more GoPro deals.

Today, you’ll also find the GoPro MAX 360-degree Waterproof Action Camera on sale for $449 shipped at Amazon. Coming within just $2 of the all-time low price, this $49 discount matches the second-best price we’ve seen to date. True to the name, this camera lets you capture every second of the action in full 360-degree footage plus 6 built in microphones. Like the HERO9 Black, it also features HyperSmooth stabilization and HD livestreaming, as well as horizon leveling which provides an cinematic smoothness no matter if you’re bolting over sand dunes or free falling from an airplane. Strong 4.5/5 ratings from over 600 customers.

If you’re looking for the same black-box quality camera at an even lower price, Amazon has some great deals going on older GoPro models as well. Down one more $50 step, you can still find the GoPro HERO8 currently on sale for $299. With only a modest dip in quality, this camera shoots in sharp 4K with HyperSmooth 2.0, and the same 1080p streaming qualities. Or even the GoPro HERO7 Silver with 4K camera quality and 10MP photos, plus a free 32GB microSDHC card for just $209.99.

Whatever you decide, you can enjoy free shipping from Amazon on all orders over $25, and get shooting in style with this Neewer 50-In-1 Action Camera Accessory Kit for $28.49 with the on-page coupon. It’s compatible with all of the camera’s listed above, and comes with more grips, straps, mounts, and gear than I could possibly list in one article. Rated 4.5 stars from over 36,000 ratings.

GoPro HERO9 Black features:

More power. More clarity. More stability. The groundbreaking HERO9 Black sports a beastly 23.6MP sensor for ridiculous 5K video and stunning 20MP photos. A dazzling new front display delivers a live preview for easy framing, while a large rear touch screen with touch zoom provides fast, intuitive control. HERO9 Black boasts a powerful new feature suite, including HindSight, and supports live streaming and Webcam mode as well.

