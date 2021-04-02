FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Carhartt takes 25% off its best-selling items from $10 shipped: T-shirts, socks, more

-
FashionCarhartt
25% off From $10

Carhartt takes 25% off over 75 items with its best-selling styles included. Prices are as marked. During this event you can score deals on t-shirts, sweatshirts, socks, backpacks, and more. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s Relaxed Fit Heavyweight T-Shirt that’s currently marked down to $13 and originally was priced at $20. This classic t-shirt will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe and it was designed to be durable. It’s a nice option to pair with shorts for a casual look but you can also style it with jeans, joggers, chino pants, and more. Plus, this style is available in an array of fun color options and it has a logo on the chest that adds a fashionable touch. With over 500 reviews from Carhartt customers, it’s rated 4.6/5 stars. Hit the jump to score even more deals or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Carhartt include:

