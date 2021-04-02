ROCKPALS 300W portable power station sports 30W USB-C + much more at $151 (Reg. $230)

ROCKPALS (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 300W Portable Power Station for $151.29 shipped with the code L3SG3GDG and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $230 normal going rate, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. This portable power station delivers 280Wh of power which is enough to power a mini-refrigerator for around 5- to 6-hours, as well as recharge your iPhone 12 nearly 30 times. For outputs, you’ll find a 30W USB-C, 300W AC, dual 3.1A USB-A, and much more here. The battery itself also sports multiple ways to be recharged, either via a solar panel, AC outlet, or even USB-C. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Save some cash when opting for the NEXPOW Portable Power Station. While it’s a bit smaller, coming in at 178Wh, you’ll find that it costs just $100 at Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon. You’ll still find a single 110V AC outlet here with up to 150W output, as well as a 45W USB-C PD port and two more USB-A hookups.

Don’t forget to check out our daily Green Deals roundup. Today, we’re tracking a discount on the Hover-1 electric scooter which can travel at nearly 18 MPH for just $330. This saves you $70 from its normal going rate and comes in at just $10 above its all-time low.

More about the ROCKPALS 300W Portable Power Station:

POWERFUL PORTABLE POWER STATION: The latest ROCKPALS 300 is equipped with 280wh (10.8V/26Ah) lithium-ion battery pack, has enough power to charge iphone 12(5.4 inch) about 28-29 charges, iPad Mini about 14 charges, 12” MacBook (41.4wh) about 5-6 charges, Mini car refrigerator (40W) about 5-6 hrs, Gopro (5.9wh) about 40 charges or other small home appliances. This portable battery can meet all your needs in outdoor camping, power outages and other emergency situations (especially hurricane)

