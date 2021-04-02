FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Prop up your MacBook Air or Pro on this aluminum laptop stand at a low of $12

Sunlord (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Soundance Aluminum Laptop Stand for $11.99 Prime shipped with the code R8OWD323 at checkout. Down from its normal going rate of $30, it recently fell to around $24 and today’s deal beats our last mention by $3, marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This stand is designed to work with computers with displays ranging from 10- to 15.6-inches in size, making it compatible with a majority of the machines out there. This is great whether you’re wanting to use your laptop as a second display when working or just use the internal screen to handle your day-to-day tasks at a more ergonomic height. It also helps keep your laptop cooler during usage given that it elevates your computer and allows for better airflow. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If you need to prop up a tablet or smartphone, check out this plastic stand. It comes in at just $4 on Amazon, which is 66% below today’s lead deal. It’s made from plastic and can fold flat for easy transport. Just keep in mind that this won’t support a laptop or even larger tablets, limiting its use a bit.

For those who are after a full-on desktop experience, be sure to consider picking up Apple’s latest M1-powered Mac mini. It’s down $99 from its normal going rate, as long as you opt for the 512GB model. This is an all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon, making this a deal you won’t want to miss out on.

Soundance Aluminum Laptop Stand features:

The office computer stand is totally made of thickened aluminum alloy, so the stand is sturdier and has less wobbly. The rubber on the holder hands sticks tightly and ensure your laptop stable on the stand. And the rubber feet prevent the stand from slipping on your desktop. Moreover, the stand is detachable and easy to install without tools, so the lightweight laptop stand is really portable.

