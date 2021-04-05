Bass Pro Shops Spring Savings Event takes up to 60% off Carhartt, North Face, Columbia, more

Bass Pro Shops Spring Savings Event takes up to 60% off top brand apparel. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find deals on Carhartt, Columbia, The North Face, Ray-Ban, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the Carhartt Losse Fit Midweight Sweatshirt that’s currently marked down to $38. For comparison, this sweatshirt is regularly priced at $55. You can choose from ten color options and the logo comes down the sleeve for a fashionable touch. It can be worn year-round and it also has a cinch-able hood, which is great for spring showers. With over 1,100 reviews from Bass Pro customers, it’s rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below to find even more top picks from Bass Pro Shops and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

