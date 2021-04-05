Break into summer with Tinwoo’s smartwatch fitness tracker, now $20 (Reg. $50), more

Tinwoo (92% positive feedback all time) via Amazon is offering its stainless smartwatch for $20 when you clip the on-page coupon and use code 3154COHU at checkout. Free shipping is available to all Prime members, or on orders over $25. Regularly sold for $50, this 60% savings marks the biggest price drop we’ve seen, for a new all-time low price. The Tinwoo smartwatch is iOS and Android compatible, so you can track your steps, distance, calories, heart-rate, and more all from your smartphone. You can even read SMS messages right from the clock face! With 14 unique clock faces, it’s perfect for runners, or anyone looking to stay healthy and connected. Rated 4.2/5 from over 5,000 Amazon shoppers. See more deals below.

For high-quality fitness monitoring at the very best price around, check out SoundPEATS Smart Watch Fitness Tracker for $18.68 on Amazon. It’s equipped with heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, breath training, and a plethora of connectivity features, so you don’t have to miss a beat with incoming calls, texts, SMS, and more right from your wrist. Rated 4.2/5 from 1,800+ Amazon customers.

For more watches that take your style into the stratosphere, take a look at this breathtaking Timex Celestial Opulence Watch for $55 (Reg. $85). Or take a look at our dedicated fashion guide for even more savings.

Tinwoo’s smartwatch fitness tracker features:

Tinwoo smartwatch can display the workouts for your sports data, automatically detect and track your sleep and provide you with deep sleep, light sleep and wake up time data. Tinwoo smartwatches are designed with IP 68 waterproof rating, which allows you to take showers or swim in the pool with it without worries, but it cannot track your swimming data).Supporting up to 9 sports modes tracking to help you stay active and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

