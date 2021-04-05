GAP’s Two-Day Flash Sale is live! Save extra 20% off your purchase + up to 50% off sitewide

For 48-hours only, GAP is having a Flash Sale that’s offering an extra 20% off your order with code QUICK at checkout. Plus, save up to 50% off sitewide. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can easily update your wardrobe with deals on jeans, shorts, joggers, t-shirts, light layers, and more. Orders exceeding $50 or more receive complimentary delivery. If you’re looking for an everyday piece to wear in your wardrobe the Classic Henley T-Shirt is a great option. It’s currently marked down to $12 and originally was priced at $35. This style looks nice with shorts, joggers, jeans, and more. It’s available in eight color options and the material is designed to be lightweight as well as breathable. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

