Today we are taking a look at the latest Rode USB-C mic for Android smartphones and compatible Apple gear. The Rode VideoMic Me-C, initially unveiled as part of Rode’s larger Vlogger Kit range, is now being sold as a standalone product for Android users not interested in the entire bundle. It is also the first time the range of gear will directly support USB-C-equipped Android devices (as well as anything from Apple with that connection). Head below for a closer look at the now available Rode USB-C mic for Android.

Rode’s USB-C mic for Android – VideoMic Me-C

The new standalone Rode VideoMic Me-C USB-C mic for Android and other compatible mobile gear is a particularly great option for folks looking for broadcast audio recordings from their phone. It features a pressure gradient electret condenser capsule, carded pickup pattern, a 20Hz – 20kHz frequency response range, is completely bus-powered via your device, and provides both 44.1 and 48kHz recording resolutions at 24-bit.

This makes the VideoMic Me-C ideal for everything from recording videos for TikTok to making video calls and recording music performances.

The black aluminum construction is complemented by an included windshield, for dealing with windy outdoor locations, and a standard mic clip. An onboard 3.5mm headphone output jack is also present to support direct monitoring of the input signal as well.

The VideoMic Me series has become the go-to audio solution for iPhone users, offering high-quality, directional audio in a compact form factor that is incredibly easy to use. With the release of the VideoMic Me-C, the range now caters to every kind of smartphone, giving everyone access to great sound for mobile recording.

Rode VideoMic Me-C USB-C mic for Android is now available for pre-order at B&H and elsewhere for $79 shipped. Or about $20 more than the older 3.5mm connection model and well under the $149 price tag on the Vlogger bundle, which includes a tripod and everything else you might need for onsite location recordings.

9to5Toys’ Take

Rode is offering up a compelling solution for Android vloggers and content creators here. Sure, you might find some no-name USB-C mobile mics that will get the job done for less, but not likely with the same level of quality and brand pedigree. The company has also made its free Reporter App available on Google Play for Android users, which is great for managing recordings and more, although the mic will work with just about any recording or DAW app.

