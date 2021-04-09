FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nordstrom Rack’s Nike Private Sale offers up to 75% off Dri-FIT, running shoes, more

-
FashionNikeNordstrom Rack
75% off From $6

For two days only, Nordstrom Rack’s Nike Private Sale offers up to 75% off running shoes, apparel, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Receive free delivery on orders of $89 or more. Boost your spring workouts with the men’s Essential Chaser Square Sunglasses. This style will keep your eyes out of the sun, while looking fashionable too. I love the square frame and it will also be flattering on an array of face shapes. You can currently find these sunglasses marked down to just $40. To compare, they’re regularly priced at $99. The durable frame is also great for sports but you can dress them up or down seamlessly. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

