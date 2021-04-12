FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Anker Gold Box: High power $104 MacBook USB-C battery, $15 wireless mouse, more

Today only as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers a grab bag of high power Anker accessories for laptop and other uses. Anker’s flagship battery, the Anker PowerCore III Elite 25600 87W Portable Charger with 65W USB C Charger is just $103.99 shipped. The battery has 4 ports, can fully charge from Empty a MacBook Air or charge 2 laptops at the same time at 40+W/ea. It also includes 2 USB-A ports which can quick charge phones and tablets as well. It also includes a 65W USB-C AC adapter which can also directly fast charge a laptop or tablet.

Don’t need the battery but like those 4 port options? Step up to the 100W Anker 100W 4-Port Type-C Charging Station with Power Delivery at $69.99

Also grab this “hand shake” ergonomic wireless mouse for $14.99 (2 AAA batteries not included), heavy duty 6-foot USB-C cable: $20 or USB C Surge Protector Power Strip for $33.

Anker PowerCore III Elite 25600 87W Portable Charger with 65W USB C Charger, Power Delivery Power Bank Bundle for USB C MacBook Air/Pro/Dell XPS features:

  • The Anker Advantage: Join the 55 million+ powered by our leading technology.
  • Colossal Cell Capacity: With a huge 25,600mAh cell capacity, you can keep multiple devices charged for days at a time. Charge an iPhone 11 Pro Max 4 times, an iPad mini 5 3 times, or a MacBook Air 2020 once.
  • Unrivaled Charging Options: Equipped with dual USB-C ports for a powerful 87W charge to a single device, or simultaneous high-speed charging to 2 devices. With an additional 2 USB-A ports, you can even charge 4 devices at the same time at a combined output of 78W.
  • The Complete Package: With a portable charger, wall charger, and USB-C to C cable included, you’ve got everything you need to power up your devices—no matter where you are.
  • What You Get: PowerCore III Elite 25600 87W, PowerPort III 65W Pod wall charger, USB-C to USB-C cable, travel pouch, welcome guide, our worry-free 18-month warranty, and friendly customer service.

