Govee’s customizable RGBIC LED table lamp falls to Amazon low at $45 (Save $15)

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Wi-Fi Smart RGBIC Table Lamp for $44.99 shipped with the code TRM7GOEZ at checkout. Down $15 from its normal going rate, this is only the second price drop that we’ve tracked and is a match for its all-time low. Offering built-in Wi-Fi, this lamp delivers a beautiful display of color that’s fully customizable inside of the app. It’s also compatible with Alexa and Assistant, offering up voice control for changing the color, brightness, or power state. I have one of these and it’s fun to play with the unique 360-degree lamp design as you can assign different colors to individual areas for a customized look. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Instead, opt for AUKEY’s RGB Table Lamp to save some cash. It’s $24 when you clip the on-page coupon at Amazon and delivers a similar, though not quite as customizable, experience. Essentially, no Wi-Fi or Bluetooth is available here, so you’ll have to use the built-in button to change the brightness or color of this lamp. But, since it’s coming in at $21 less, it’ll keep some cash in your pocket while still offering a colorful bit of illumination.

On a tighter budget? The HomeKit-enabled Meross Color Table Lamp is down to $19.50 right now when you stack discounts. This is a 35% discount from its normal going rate, saving you plenty of cash here. While you can change the color of this light, you won’t be able to customize it quite like today’s lead deal.

More about Govee’s Wi-Fi RGBIC Table Lamp:

Create Your Scene: With 20 Scene modes, you can jazz up your romantic dinners or casual get-togethers. The scenes are dimmable and were designed to fit any indoor occasion.

Hands-Free Control: The Aura table lamp is compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant. Free up your hands and manage your bedside lamp with simple voice commands.

Sync Your Music: With a built-in mic, the table lamp can sync to any music type. Choose from 4 music modes and watch in glee as your lights dance to the rhythm of your favorite songs, energizing your mood effortlessly.

