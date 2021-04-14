FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Govee’s customizable RGBIC LED table lamp falls to Amazon low at $45 (Save $15)

-
AmazonSmart HomeGovee
$15 off $45

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Wi-Fi Smart RGBIC Table Lamp for $44.99 shipped with the code TRM7GOEZ at checkout. Down $15 from its normal going rate, this is only the second price drop that we’ve tracked and is a match for its all-time low. Offering built-in Wi-Fi, this lamp delivers a beautiful display of color that’s fully customizable inside of the app. It’s also compatible with Alexa and Assistant, offering up voice control for changing the color, brightness, or power state. I have one of these and it’s fun to play with the unique 360-degree lamp design as you can assign different colors to individual areas for a customized look. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Instead, opt for AUKEY’s RGB Table Lamp to save some cash. It’s $24 when you clip the on-page coupon at Amazon and delivers a similar, though not quite as customizable, experience. Essentially, no Wi-Fi or Bluetooth is available here, so you’ll have to use the built-in button to change the brightness or color of this lamp. But, since it’s coming in at $21 less, it’ll keep some cash in your pocket while still offering a colorful bit of illumination.

On a tighter budget? The HomeKit-enabled Meross Color Table Lamp is down to $19.50 right now when you stack discounts. This is a 35% discount from its normal going rate, saving you plenty of cash here. While you can change the color of this light, you won’t be able to customize it quite like today’s lead deal.

More about Govee’s Wi-Fi RGBIC Table Lamp:

  • Create Your Scene: With 20 Scene modes, you can jazz up your romantic dinners or casual get-togethers. The scenes are dimmable and were designed to fit any indoor occasion.
  • Hands-Free Control: The Aura table lamp is compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant. Free up your hands and manage your bedside lamp with simple voice commands.
  • Sync Your Music: With a built-in mic, the table lamp can sync to any music type. Choose from 4 music modes and watch in glee as your lights dance to the rhythm of your favorite songs, energizing your mood effortlessly.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Govee

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Never pay for cable again: This ultra-thin 35-mile indo...
Audew’s Portable Air Compressor inflates pool toy...
Build your own LEGO Super Mario world with 20% off kits...
ORIA’s 60-in-1 precision screwdriver kit is a mus...
Save up to 30% on CHOETECH MagSafe-compatible chargers ...
These Amazon and August door lock deals are priced from...
Immerse yourself in Lenovo’s 34-inch 1440p curved...
AirPods Pro fall to $197 with ANC, Hey Siri, more (Save...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: Automatically turn off appliances+ lights with four Wi-Fi smart plugs at $16, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Automate your lighting with two 3-way Wi-Fi switches at $13.50, more

Learn More
$150 off

Kobalt’s 80V 21-inch electric brushless mower kicks fossil fuels to the curb at $150 off

$449 Learn More
Save 42%

Never pay for cable again: This ultra-thin 35-mile indoor digital HDTV antenna is just $7.50

$7.50 Learn More
50% off

Audew’s Portable Air Compressor inflates pool toys, balls, and your tires for $15 (50% off)

$15 Learn More
Save 20%

Build your own LEGO Super Mario world with 20% off kits starting at $16

From $16 Learn More
35% off

ORIA’s 60-in-1 precision screwdriver kit is a must for PC builders, more at $10 on Amazon

$10 Learn More

COACH Mother’s Day Collection is here to impress with handbags, shoes, more

Learn More