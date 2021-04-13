meross HomeKit Dimmable Color Lamp falls to new low of $19.50 (Save 35%), more

The official meross Amazon storefront currently offers its HomeKit Dimmable Color Lamp for $19.49 when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code NXORQGIF at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $30, today’s offer is one of the first notable price cuts we’ve seen and marks a new all-time low. This dimmable smart lamp will integrate with Siri thanks to HomeKit support alongside Alexa and Assistant. With built-in touch controls being joined by smartphone support, this lamp has an adjustable color temperature alongside color illumination that makes it a great addition to the nightstand or elsewhere in your smart setup. Over 335 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you can live without the smart home control, Amazon is also discounting the AUKEY Touch Color Table Lamp for $15.64. Typically selling for $30, you’re saving just under 50% with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $3 and marking a new all-time low. While you won’t find the Siri, Alexa, or Assistant features noted above, this lamp comes equipped with touch controls and RGB lighting much the same, just at a lower price point. Over 17,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating, earning this lamp #1 best-seller status.

Then head on over to our smart home guide for other notable price cuts. And speaking of nightstand upgrades, Lenovo’s Smart Clock Essential is currently on sale and marked down to $30, delivering Assistant control and alarm features to your bedside table.

meross HomeKit Dimmable Color Lamp features:

Smart Home Life: Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility let you control your lamp absolutely hands-free with simple voice commands. Via Meross or Home APP, you can remote control the smart lamp from anywhere with internet access. 2700-6500K tunable white, 16 million colors, adjust your table lamp from 3% to 100% brightness, choose from cool energizing lights, warm relaxing lights.

