Save $16 on the $69 6-zone Orbit B-hyve smart sprinkler controller to automate your watering

Amazon is offering the Orbit B-hyve Smart 6-Zone Indoor/Outdoor Sprinkler Controller for $69 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for $85 at Amazon and today’s deal comes within $1 of its all-time low on Amazon. This sprinkler controller ties into your home’s Wi-Fi network so that way you can control your watering schedules from Android, iOS, or even the web. There’s also “Weather Sense” technology that curtails your watering schedule based on the actual weather around you as well as other conditions such as slope, soil type, sun/shade, and more. Plus, it works with Alexa for simple voice commands. Rated 4.6/5 stars from thousands of happy customers.

Do you need to make one faucet bib two? Well, this adapter gives you individual control over two faucet hookups from a single spigot. It’s available on Amazon for $18.50 and is a must-have for homes that only have a few hose bibs around the house.

More about the Orbit B-hyve Sprinkler Controller:

The B-hyve app is fully functional for Android, iOS or web devices and gives you control wherever you need it. Program your timer on the app, at the timer, or let the weather-based software create a program for you.

Weather Sense technology provides watering based on site conditions such as slope, soil type, sun/shade, historical ET and live weather feeds. It automatically adjusts your controller to deliver the right amount of water to your plants.

Utilize the swing panel for easy access to the angled wiring terminals, which makes wiring simple and convenient and the plug-and-go line cord that can also be cut for hardwired applications.

