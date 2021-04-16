Tilly’s Flash Sale takes 30% off hundreds of styles: adidas, Nike, Carhartt, more

Tilly’s latest flash sale offers 30% off hundreds of styles including top brands. Prices are as marked. Score deals on Nike, adidas, Nixon, Rip Curl, Billabong, Quicksilver, and many more. Plus, you can save up to 50% off clearance items too. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $49 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the adidas Swift Run x Black and White Sneakers that are currently marked down to $59 and originally were priced at $85. These shoes are great for workouts and casual events alike. They also have a sock-like fit and slip-on feature, which makes heading out the door a breeze. Plus, the black and white coloring is very versatile and both men or women can wear this style alike. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Tilly’s or you can shop the entire sale here.

