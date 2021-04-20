Illuminate your yard with a 2-pack of 650-lumen solar landscape lights for $16

JESLED US Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its Solar-powered LED Landscape Lights for $16.19 Prime shipped with the code JESLED30 and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $26 list price, today’s deal saves you $10 and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Each light delivers 650-lumens of brightness to add dramatic lighting to your home’s landscape. Given that they’re solar-powered, you won’t ever have to change the battery or run wires to these lights. There are also two different modes, either dusk to dawn in low or high light mode. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Update 4/20 @ 2:17 PM: Freelicht Lighting (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its 60W/6,000-lumen LED Light Bulbs for $14.94 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down 50% from its normal going rate, this beats our last mention by $5 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Rated 4.8/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

While it doesn’t offer the same overall light output as today’s lead deal, this solar courtyard lamp is a great alternative for those on a tighter budget. It is perfect for placing on fence posts or around your deck. You’ll find similar benefits here to enkman’s lights above, like solar power and the ability to mount anywhere without cables. Costing only $7 each, this is a great way to save some cash and still light up your yard.

After you check out the mentions above, check out our latest Green Deals roundup where we featured a $300 21-inch 48V electric mower. You’ll enjoy the ability to kick oil and gas to the curb while still tidying up your yard this spring.

More about theJESLED Solar LED Landscape Light:

Low Light Mode(12hrs) / High Light Mode(6hrs). JESLED outdoor landscape spot lights solar powered can automatically detect changes in the brightness outside. When the brightness is low enough to require illumination, it will automatically switch from charging mode to glowing mode without motion detection (Auto On in the evening / Auto Off in the daytime).

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!