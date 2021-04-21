Amazon 1-day kitchenware sale from $31: Juicers, air fryers, mixers, more up to 43% off

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Comfy Choice (99% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 43% off a range of Aicook kitchenware. One standout is the Aicook Wide Mouth Juice Extractor for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $50 or more, this is at least 20% off the going rate and matching the Amazon all-time low. While it might not be one of those brand names, it is also a fraction of the price and carries solid reviews from over 5,000 Amazon customers. Alongside its corrosion-resistant stainless steel blades, it features a 3-layer mesh filter and the ability to “create a cup of juice in just 6 seconds.” The 3-inch feed chute is complemented by variable speed options, a non-drip juice mouth, and automatic over-heat protection, just in case. Head below for more Aicook kitchenware deals.

You’ll also find a more affordable Aicook Juicer on sale today at Amazon for $36.79 shipped. This one is also typically in the $50 range and is now up to 26% off the going rate. It is a slightly smaller and less powerful option, but it will still provide fresh homemade juice “in seconds” much the same otherwise. It also carries a 4+ star rating from over 6,700 Amazon customers as well.

Just be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Aicook kitchenware Gold Box sale for more. These options are a great way to save cash on products you’d end up paying far more for from well-known brand names. With 4+ star ratings across the board and deals starting from $31, you’ll find everything from milk frothers and blenders to air fryers, bread makers, and more.

More on the Aicook Wide Mouth Juice Extractor:

Dual Speed Versatility Juicer – Upgrade the motor for faster juicing but lower noise, under 60dB. It can create a cup of juice in just 6 seconds.”Ⅰ” low speed, 13000-17000 RPM, for soft fruits like oranges, tomatoes and others; “Ⅱ” fast speed, 17000-21000 RPM, for hard fruits like carrot, celery, and others. Give you a quieter and more healthy juice life.

Larger Feed Chute and Easy to Clean – 3” feed chute, completely free your hands, no need to slice for fruits and vegetables smaller than the feed chute. BPA FREE MATERIAL, compact and simple structure, easy to assemble and disassemble. Equipped with brushes to make your cleaning easier and faster.

