Banana Republic Factory takes up to 70% off sitewide + extra 20% off your purchase from $15

Banana Republic Factory takes up to 70% off sitwide and an extra 20% off your purchase with code SUNSHINE at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the Quick Dry Notch-Neck T-Shirt that’s currently marked down to $15, which is $10 off the original rate. This t-shirt will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe and it pairs with jeans, shorts, joggers, or khaki pants. This style is lightweight and the notch on the chest adds a stylish flare. This shirt is available in six color options and the fabric is also quick-drying as well as infused with stretch. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Banana Republic Factory or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!