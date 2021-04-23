Macy’s Friends and Family Sale takes extra 30% off Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, more

The Macy’s Friends and Family Event takes extra 30% off top brands with promo code FRIEND at checkout. During this sale you can find deals on Ralph Lauren, Levi’s, Nautica, Tommy Hilfiger, and many more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $25 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the Polo Ralph Lauren Cotton Spa Terry Sweatshirt that’s currently marked down to $63 and originally was priced at $90. This sweatshirt can be dressed up or down seamlessly and I love the contrasting logo on the chest. I really love that it can be worn year-round with jeans, joggers, shorts, and more. However, the three color options are perfect for this spring or summer. Head below the jump to score the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

