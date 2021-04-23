FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Macy’s Friends and Family Sale takes extra 30% off Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, more

-
FashionMacy's
30% off From $15

The Macy’s Friends and Family Event takes extra 30% off top brands with promo code FRIEND at checkout. During this sale you can find deals on Ralph Lauren, Levi’s, Nautica, Tommy Hilfiger, and many more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $25 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the Polo Ralph Lauren Cotton Spa Terry Sweatshirt that’s currently marked down to $63 and originally was priced at $90. This sweatshirt can be dressed up or down seamlessly and I love the contrasting logo on the chest. I really love that it can be worn year-round with jeans, joggers, shorts, and more. However, the three color options are perfect for this spring or summer. Head below the jump to score the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Macy's

About the Author

Banana Republic Customer Appreciation Event takes 40% o...
Eddie Bauer offers t-shirts and tank tops from just $13...
The best new spring perfumes for Mother’s Day: Ch...
Persol Friends and Family Sale takes 25% off sitewide t...
Ray-Ban Members Sunglass Sale takes 25% off sitewide + ...
Today only, TOMS takes 40% off customer favorites from ...
Finish Line Spring Savings Sale takes up to 40% off new...
Celebrate moms with the new adidas ‘Time to Give ...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 50%

Jos. A. Bank takes up to 80% off hundreds of styles from just $7

From $7 Learn More
70% off

Banana Republic Factory takes up to 70% off sitewide + extra 20% off your purchase from $15

from $15 Learn More
60% off

Dick’s Sporting Goods Outerwear Event takes up to 60% off The North Face, Columbia, more

From $25 Learn More
60% off

Nordstrom Rack Polo Shirt Event takes up to 60% off Oakley, adidas, more

From $18 Learn More
Shop now

Eddie Bauer offers t-shirts and tank tops from just $13, today only

$13 Learn More
70% off

H&M Clearance Event takes up to 70% off hundreds of styles from $4: Jeans, t-shirts, more

From $4 Learn More
25% off

Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Flash takes an extra 25% off Cole Haan, Nike, TOMS, more

From $10 Learn More
38% off

Elevate your home office with Griffin’s aluminum MacBook Stand at a low of $24.50 (Save 40%)

From $18.50 Learn More