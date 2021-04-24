FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Greenworks 20-inch electric mower helps reduce your carbon footprint at new low of $100

New low $100

Today only, Woot is offering the Greenworks 12A 20-inch 3-in-1 Electric Lawn Mower for $99.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, Amazon sells this unit for $18 right now and today’s deal beats the all-time low there by around $13. Given that much of the country just received a bout of rain (or snow), and spring is arriving, it’s inevitable that mowing will begin soon. If you’re still using an older gas-powered mower, kick it to the curb and replace it with today’s lead deal which doesn’t require gas or oil to function. All you’ll need is an extension cord to handle lawn tasks. Rated 4.5/5 stars from thousands of happy customers.

Continue on your electrifying adventure by picking up the Greenworks 5.5A 15-inch Electric String Trimmer. It’s available for $40 at Amazon and is a great way to spend a bit of your savings from today’s lead deal. It boasts similar features the mower above, like being electric to ditch gas and oil.

Need something battery-powered to handle a larger yard without pulling a cord behind you? Well, yesterday’s Green Deals is still live, featuring an electric mower with a 25-inch cutting deck and 60V battery system. It’s an all-in-one purchase that gives you the mower, two batteries, and a charger, which is everything you’ll need to get started. Right now, it’s down to $599, which saves quite a bit considering it normally fetches $749.

More about the Greenworks 20-inch Electric Mower:

  • Durable 20-inch steel deck
  • Powerful 12 Amp Motor
  • 3-In-1 (Mulching, Side Discharge, and Rear Bag)
  • 7-position single lever height adjustment

