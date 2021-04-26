Eliminate the cord! Powerful Shark portable stick vacuum: $230 ($100 off Gold Box)

Today only as part of its Gold Box, Amazon offers the Shark IZ363HT Anti-Allergen Pet Power Cordless Lightweight Stick Vacuum for $229.99. That’s $100 off list and $70 lower than we’ve ever seen. This 4.6/5 star rated handheld stick vac touts a 50 minute battery runtime, self cleaning brushroll and anti-allergy seal. Weight: 13 lbs.
Note: You can buy it renewed for $11.50 less.
About Shark IZ363HT Anti-Allergen Pet Power Cordless Lightweight Stick Vacuum:
- Self-cleaning brushroll for powerful pet hair pickup and no more hair wrap.
- Hypervelocity-accelerated suction power provides incredible cleaning performance in an ultra-lightweight vacuum.
- 50 minutes of runtime (Measured at the hand vac in ion power mode, without accessories).
- Engineered to pick up more hair with no hair wrap (vs. Shark bristle nozzles).
- PowerFins technology delivers continuous cleaning contact on all surfaces.
- LED user interface makes it easy to change cleaning modes to floors, carpets, or above-floor areas.
- Anti-Allergen Complete Seal captures and traps dust, allergens, dander, and more, keeping them out of the air you breathe.
