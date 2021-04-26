FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

KEEN takes up to 50% off hiking sandals, boots, sneakers, more + free shipping

-
FashionKEEN

KEEN footwear is offering up to 50% off select styles for spring outings. Prices are as marked. If you enjoy going on hikes, this sale has great offers on waterproof sandals, sneakers, boots, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s Newport H2 Hiking Sandals that are currently marked down to $85. For comparison, these shoes are regularly priced at $110. This style is waterproof and highly-breathable for warm weather. You can also choose from an array of color options and the entire shoe is really flexible to give you a natural stride. The bottom of the shoe also has unique rigids to help grip the mountain trail and promote traction. Head below the jump to score additional deals from KEEN today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Joe’s New Balance Running Sale that’s offering 20 to 60% off sitewide.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

KEEN

About the Author

Gift card deals for Mother’s Day and more up to 2...
Joe’s New Balance takes 20-60% off sitewide with ...
Express takes extra 50% off clearance from $20: Dress c...
Sperry offers 40% off spring-ready styles + free shippi...
GUESS, Bulova, Relic, Armani, and Invicta watches fall ...
Banana Republic Customer Appreciation Event takes 40% o...
Macy’s Friends and Family Sale takes extra 30% of...
Eddie Bauer offers t-shirts and tank tops from just $13...
Show More Comments

Related

30% off

Rockport takes 30% off full-price styles and 40% off outlet from $18

From $18 Learn More
60% off

Cole Haan Buy Now Wear Now Sale takes up to 60% off hundreds of styles + 30% off work-ready

30% off Learn More
40% off

Sperry offers 40% off spring-ready styles + free shipping: Boat shoes, loafers, more

+ free shipping Learn More
40% off

Finish Line Spring Savings Sale takes up to 40% off new markdowns: Nike, adidas, more

From $10 Learn More
75% off

New Balance shoes up to 75% off during Nordstrom Rack’s Flash Sale from $40

from $40 Learn More
40% off

Banana Republic Customer Appreciation Event takes 40% off sitewide + extra 10% off

+ 10 % off Learn More
Save 26%

Put Darth Vader to work with this Star Wars Dusk-to-Dawn LED Night Light at $6 (Save 26%)

$6 Learn More
$50 off

Save up to $51 on Fitbit smartwatches and fitness trackers: Versa 3 $179, more from $69

From $69 Learn More