Organize! Charging station for 6 USB devices incl. iOS cables for $24 Gold Box

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessorieschargingiOSMFi
32% off $24

If your kitchen counter, desk or nightstand could use some charging organization, today’s Amazon Gold Box might be a fantastic option. The Hercules Tuff Fast Charging Station for Multiple Devices, with six USB Fast Ports and six Short USB iOS Cables will fast charge six iOS devices out of the box for $23.79 (32% off). If you have MicroUSB or USB-C devices they will only require a cable (slow charge a M1 MacBook/Air)! This 4.5/5 star rated device has a max charging output of 10A/50W so it will charge all devices up to 2.4A for four devices, 2A for five devices and 1.66A if all six slots are used.

If you are looking for some wireless and USB-C fast charging ports at work with laptops, I currently own and love this Satechi model for $59.99

Hercules Tuff Fast Charging Station for Multiple Devices, with 6 USB Fast Ports and 6 Short USB iOS Cables features:

  • Cables included are compatible with iPhone 11, 11 Pro, XS, XS Max, XR, X, SE, 8, 8 Plus, 8, 7 Plus, 7, 6S Plus, 6s, 6 Plus, 6, 5s, 5c, 5, iPad, Air, Air 2, mini, mini 2, mini 4, 4th gen, iPod Touch 5th gen, nano 7th generation.
  • Package Contents, fast charging 6 port USB charging station, 6 USB charging cables compatible with devices listed, gift ready packaging, Warning, not compatible with and type of cables that are not included.
  • Our multi port quick charging station is loved by homes and businesses, at home use on kitchen counters, desks, or nightstands, an excellent solution for schools, restaurants, hotels, courier companies, concierge desks, libraries, and classrooms
  • Fast and Smart Charge, our 6-port fast charger dock will charge your cell phone and tablets faster than other devices offering 2 amps or less, our stand recognizes your devices and deliver the amp that it needs.
  • Charging Stations include ETL, FCC, CE and RoHs certifications

