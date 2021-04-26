FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

TP-Link’s managed 16-port Gigabit Ethernet switch returns to Amazon low at $50 ($20 off)

Amazon is offering the TP-Link 16-port Managed Gigabit Ethernet Switch for $49.99 shipped. Down from its $70 normal going rate at Amazon, today’s deal marks a return to its all-time low and is the best available. You’ll find that this network switch doesn’t just handle 16 Gigabit Ethernet connections, but it’s also fully managed as well. This allows you to set up separate VLANS so you can section out your network, further adding protection to your home’s IoT or lab setup. Plus, it’s both wall- and rack-mountable, making it easy to fit into any setup. Rated 4.8/5 stars from tens of thousands of happy customers.

Honestly, when it comes to 16-port Gigabit switches, you’ll find that today’s lead deal is among the best pricing available. For example, NETGEAR’s alternative, which is unmanaged, comes in at $45, just $5 below TP-Link’s while ditching several key features. However, picking up two eight port switches would cost $36 and give you a similar function on a tighter budget. You’d really only get 14 usable ports this way, but it does save $16, which could be worth it for your setup. Just remember that these switches are also unmanaged, meaning they’re only providing port multiplication, and no VLAN abilities.

Speaking of your home’s network, why not consider expanding your security system after adding a new VLAN? Well, right now, Aqara’s 1080p home security camera is down to $55, which is a 22% drop from its normal going rate. This connects to your Wi-Fi and ties into Apple’s HomeKit ecosystem making for a great experience all around.

  • Plug and play, with No configuration required
  • Durable metal casing of superior quality and Professional appearance
  • Intelligent management via a web user interface and downloadable Utility

