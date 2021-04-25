FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Aqara’s 1080p smart camera delivers HomeKit Secure Video at $55 (Save 22%)

AqaraDirect via Amazon is offering its GH2 HomeKit Secure Video Camera for $54.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $70, today’s offer amounts to $15 in savings, comes within $1 of our previous mention, and is one of the best prices of the year. Alongside integrating with the rest of Aqara’s smart home accessories which now includes Adaptive Lighting support thanks to a built-in Zigebee hub, the GH2 camera supports 1080p recording with local microSD card storage. There’s also integration with Apple’s HomeKit Secure Video standard, allowing you to store footage in iCloud and take advantage of facial recognition. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 245 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

If the added Zigbee features and ability to bring other sensors into your HomeKit setup isn’t doing anything for you, going with Anker’s popular eufy 2K Cam delivers much of the same recording features above in $36 package. Alongside HomeKit, there’s also support for 1080p feeds and an indoor design. Get a closer look at how this alternative performs in our hands-on review.

Otherwise, go give our smart home guide a look for all of the other best discounts live right now. Alongside this ongoing TP-Link Kasa Cam deal at $30, you’ll also find Google Nest Hub marked down to $70 and this nightstand-ready dimmable HomeKit lamp for $26.

Aqara HomeKit Camera features:

The Aqara Indoor Camera can be controlled through the Apple Home app when connected to Apple HomeKit. The Apple Homekit security certification with cloud encryption protection can prevent hackers from stealing data and protect your privacy at home. Supports multiple storages including iCloud, Micro SD card.

