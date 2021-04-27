Organize your garage with this 5-bay drill charging station at $56 shipped (Reg. $76)

Nexo-US (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Sunix Drill Charging Station for $56.11 shipped with the code 13B2XCXN and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $76, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked since August 2020 when it hit $55. You’ll find that this is the best way to organize your cordless tools in the garage. There are five hanging slots, which can be used for drills, drivers, or other similarly-sized tools, as well as two shelves for you to hold bits and accessories. Plus, there’s a place to put a power strip so you can plug in battery chargers and more here. Rated 4.6/5 stars from hundreds of satisfied DIYers.

Use some of your savings to pick up this commercial-grade heavy-duty power strip. It’s got six outlets and is rated for 1080-joules for surges, which is quite a bit for standard use. It’s available on Amazon for $20 right now which is a great deal all things considered.

Fill out your new charging station by shopping Home Depot’s latest Milwaukee sale. You’ll find up to $150 off various drills, drivers, sanders, and more here. The biggest discounts come when you spend $499 pre-discount, which will secure you quite a few tools that will truly bolster your DIY abilities.

More about the Sunix Drill Charging Station:

With 2 shelves on the top and 5 drill hangers design, this power tool organizer has room for up to 5 cordless drills or drivers, as well as chargers. The shelves provide storage for drill bits and other accessories.

With upgraded high quality real wood and solid construction, this drill storage holder can totally withstand daily use and hold various heavy tool without any problem!

This cordless tool organizer is vertical design, which is very useful and convenient to access and storing. And there is a slot on top for cords, serving as the charging station so that items related to your cordless tools are always all in one place.

