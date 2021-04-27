Organize your garage with this 5-bay drill charging station at $56 shipped (Reg. $76)

Nexo-US (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Sunix Drill Charging Station for $56.11 shipped with the code 13B2XCXN and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $76, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked since August 2020 when it hit $55. You’ll find that this is the best way to organize your cordless tools in the garage. There are five hanging slots, which can be used for drills, drivers, or other similarly-sized tools, as well as two shelves for you to hold bits and accessories. Plus, there’s a place to put a power strip so you can plug in battery chargers and more here. Rated 4.6/5 stars from hundreds of satisfied DIYers.
Use some of your savings to pick up this commercial-grade heavy-duty power strip. It’s got six outlets and is rated for 1080-joules for surges, which is quite a bit for standard use. It’s available on Amazon for $20 right now which is a great deal all things considered.
Fill out your new charging station by shopping Home Depot’s latest Milwaukee sale. You’ll find up to $150 off various drills, drivers, sanders, and more here. The biggest discounts come when you spend $499 pre-discount, which will secure you quite a few tools that will truly bolster your DIY abilities.
More about the Sunix Drill Charging Station:
- With 2 shelves on the top and 5 drill hangers design, this power tool organizer has room for up to 5 cordless drills or drivers, as well as chargers. The shelves provide storage for drill bits and other accessories.
- With upgraded high quality real wood and solid construction, this drill storage holder can totally withstand daily use and hold various heavy tool without any problem!
- This cordless tool organizer is vertical design, which is very useful and convenient to access and storing. And there is a slot on top for cords, serving as the charging station so that items related to your cordless tools are always all in one place.
