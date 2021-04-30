FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Kate Spade Mother’s Day Sale takes 30% off hundreds of styles + free shipping

-
Kate Spade
30% off + free shipping

Kate Spade Mother’s Day Sale offers 30% off select styles with promo code FORMOM at checkout. Find great deals on handbags, wallets, backpacks, shoes, accessories, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. A standout from this sale is the Essential Medium Backpack that’s currently marked down to $209 and originally were priced at $298. This backpack is available in four color options and great for everyday wear. This style can easily fit your day-to-day essentials and also makes a fashionable statement. It would be a fantastic Mother’s Day gift idea and it has zippered top to fit all of your essentials. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Kate Spade below.

Our top picks from Kate Spade include:

Finally, COACH Outlet is currently having a Mother’s Day Event that’s offering up to 70% off sitewide

