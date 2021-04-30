These four solar-powered LED lights illuminate your yard with 12,000-lumens at $25

enkman (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of Solar-powered Outdoor Solar LED Lights for $24.99 Prime shipped with the code TLB9ZCYV at checkout. Down 33% from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. You’ll find up to 3,000-lumens of brightness available at each light here, which is more than enough to illuminate your entire yard. No batteries or plugs are required for these lights to function, thanks to the built-in solar panel on the top. That means you can place them anywhere around your yard, whether on a wall, fence, or even a random tree. Plus, they’re rated for being outside, so harsh weather won’t affect them. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

However, this solar spotlight might give your house the curb appeal you’ve been looking for. It offers a more pointed light, meaning this is good for highlighting trees, shrubs, or other areas of your home. Coming in at $19, you’ll find this still leaves a bit of cash in your pocket when compared to today’s lead deal.

Further electrify your life with the Greenworks Pro 80V electric lawn mower that we found in today’s Green Deals roundup. It’s down to $447, which saves you quite a bit over its normal $599 going rate. There’s plenty more to see in the article, so be sure to give it a look after picking up solar lights for your yard.

Enkman Solar Outdoor LED Light features:

Equipped with 140 LED super bright solar powered lights and energy management chip, which is brighter than other solar lights on the market. This solar outdoor motion sensor light can provide excellent illumination of up to 3000 lumens, which is far brighter and more cost-efficient than other similar LED solar lights.

