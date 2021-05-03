Amazon offers Anne Klein Watch gifts for Mother’s Day from $23 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 65% off Anne Klein watches and gift sets for Mother’s Day from $23 Prime shipped. One of our top picks from this sale is the Women’s Bangle Watch and Bracelet Set in Rose Gold for $53.37. Regularly this watch set is priced at $89 and today’s rate is the lowest price in over three months. This would be a fantastic Mother’s Day gift idea and this watch set is great for everyday wear. The rose gold detailing is also very stylish for this season and can be dressed up or down seamlessly. I also really love the dainty details of this watch and bracelet set. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 1,700 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find even more deals today.

Additional top picks include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Reebok Mother’s Day Sale to refresh their workout wear with 30% off sitewide.

Anne Klein Bangle Watch Set features:

Slightly domed mineral crystal; mother-of-pearl dial with rose gold-tone hands and markers; rose gold-tone bangle with adjustable end links; jewelry clasp and 1 extender

Set includes a rose gold-tone chain bracelet a bangle with ivory enamel inlay and a bangle accented with 36 clear Swarovski crystals; all bracelets use jewelry clasp closure with 1 extender

Japanese-quartz Movement

Case Diameter: 32mm

Not Water Resistant

Band Size: Womens-Standard

