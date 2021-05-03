FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Levi’s updates your denim for spring with 30% off orders of $100 + up to 70% off clearance

-
FashionLevi's
30% off from $15

Levi’s is currently offering 30% off orders of $100 or more during its Spring Event. Discount is applied at checkout. Plus, you can save up to 70% off clearance items. Red Tab Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Spring is a great time to update your wardrobe, especially your denim. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s 502 Taper Fit Flex Jeans that are currently marked down to $56 and originally were priced at $80. These jeans are infused with stretch for added comfort and the hem is tapered to add a flattering touch. They’re available in six color options as well as a big and tall style too. This style can be dressed up or down seamlessly and you can roll the hem for a fashionable look. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Levi's

About the Author

Timex’s military-inspired Allied LT Chrono Watch ...
Fossil Time to Treat Sale offers 30% off sitewide from ...
Kate Spade Mother’s Day Sale takes 30% off hundre...
Dick’s Sporting Goods Weekend Savings Event takes...
Mountain Hardwear Web Specials takes up to 60% off pull...
Nordstrom takes up to 40% off new markdowns: Ralph Laur...
Columbia April Web Specials takes up to 60% off hiking ...
Only 1,980 Citizen Eco-Drive Boba Fett Watches exist, n...
Show More Comments

Related

40% off

Tommy Hilfiger takes an extra 40% off sale items: Spring shorts, t-shirts, shoes, more

Learn More
50% off

Express takes extra 50% off clearance from $20: Dress clothes, shoes, more

From $20 Learn More
50% off

Gander Outdoors takes up to 50% off Carhartt, Columbia, Under Armour, more from $10

From $10 Learn More
33% off

Score Amazon’s latest Echo Dot with LED Clock at $40 (Save 33%), more from $25

From $25 Learn More
Reg. $899

Google Pixel 4 XL delivers a 6.3-inch OLED display at $549, its lowest price of the year

$549 Learn More

LEGO unveils new summer 2021 sets: Botanical Garden, Architecture, Creator, Disney, more

Learn More
Save $40

Summer reading is on: Kindle Paperwhite 32GB with IPX8 waterproofing falls to $140 (Save $40)

$140 Learn More
Save 32%

Amazon’s Echo Show 8 and Show 5 displays return to 2021 lows, starting at $50 shipped

From $50 Learn More