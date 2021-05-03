Levi’s updates your denim for spring with 30% off orders of $100 + up to 70% off clearance

Levi’s is currently offering 30% off orders of $100 or more during its Spring Event. Discount is applied at checkout. Plus, you can save up to 70% off clearance items. Red Tab Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Spring is a great time to update your wardrobe, especially your denim. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s 502 Taper Fit Flex Jeans that are currently marked down to $56 and originally were priced at $80. These jeans are infused with stretch for added comfort and the hem is tapered to add a flattering touch. They’re available in six color options as well as a big and tall style too. This style can be dressed up or down seamlessly and you can roll the hem for a fashionable look. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

