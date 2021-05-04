Old Navy’s Spring Sale offers thousands of deals from just $8 + 25% off your purchase

For a limited time only, Old Navy offers thousands of styles from just $8. Plus, you can save 25% off your purchase at checkout. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. Spring is a nice time to refresh your wardrobe and the Linen-Blend Jogger Shorts are a standout from this sale. This style is currently marked down to $11 and originally were priced at $30. These shorts are available in three color options and the stretch-infused fabric also adds comfort. You can dress them up or down easily with button-down shirts, polos, t-shirts, sweatshirts, and more. The drawstring waistband will help to give you a perfect fit and they’re rated 4.7/5 stars from Old Navy customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

