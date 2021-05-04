SanDisk’s Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync both powers + backs up your phone at low of $80

Amazon is offering the SanDisk 64GB 2-in-1 Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync for $79.99 shipped. Down 20% from its normal going rate of $100, this is a match for its all-time low that we’ve tracked. This device doubles as a 10W Qi wireless charger as well as a 64GB storage device to automatically back up your photos and videos overnight. It works with both Android and iOS, making this a great tool to keep your device’s storage freed up to capture more every day. Plus, it supports multiple backup profiles so that you can share the charger and features with others in your family. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

However, iPhone users can save some big-time cash with the SanDisk 64GB iXpand Mini Flash Drive with Lightning. It’s available for $34, which is quite a bit lower than today’s lead deal. Android users could opt for the SanDisk 128GB Ultra Dual Drive for $20. With double the storage of both options above, this model delivers both USB-C and USB-A, making it a great choice for those with an Android smartphone.

Need internal storage for your Android device or camera? Well, right now we’re tracking discounts on a slew of microSD cards ranging from 128GB all the way up to 1TB with as much as $70 off. Pricing starts at $18, so be sure to check out our roundup to see if a model is on sale that will fit your needs.

More on SanDisk’s Ixpand Wireless Charger:

10W fast charger for Qi-compatible iPhone,Samsung and other smartphones. Delivers up to 10W of power.

Automatically back up(1) photos,videos and contacts right onto the charger just by placing your phone on the base.(1)Backup requires wireless connection,Ixpand Wireless Charger app,and iOS 11 or above or Android 5.0 or above required. Ixpand Wireless Charger app available for download from the App Store or Google Play. Registration required; terms and conditions apply.

Easily free up space on your phone knowing your photos and videos are backed up(1) in full resolution.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!