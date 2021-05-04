Lexar microSD cards up to $70 off: 1TB $180, more from $18

Amazon is offering Lexar’s 1TB PLAY microSDXC card at $179.99 shipped. That marks only the second major discount we’ve tracked, saving you $70 to match the all-time low. Backed by 150MB/s transfer speeds, you can easily add 1TB of storage for games, music, videos, and more to your smartphone, Nintendo Switch, or compatible devices. You’ll find full HD 1080p video playback, with plenty of space to clear up any smartphone’s photo album. Although, if 1,000GB seems a bit heavy for your devices, the 512GB is on sale for $73, the 256GB is down to $33, and the 128GB is now just $18. All have received an average 4.2/5 star rating. Head below for more.

In order to make sure you have a full range of compatibility for your SD or microSDXC storage, this USB-C to USB-A Memory Card Reader is just $8. It’s compatible with a wide variety of SD and microSD storage, plus Windows and macOS, so you can clear up and keep track of your files no matter what you’re working with. At one of the very best prices we can find, it’s rated 4.5/5 stars from over 3,700 customers.

Lexar PLAY microSDXC features:

Compatible with Nintendo Switch, portable gaming devices, smartphones and tablets

Fast transfer speeds for quick loading time with up to 150MB/s read

Store more videos, movies, games, music and your favorite content with large capacity

Loads apps faster with A1-rated performance

Five-year limited product support

