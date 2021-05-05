FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Birkenstock offers new spring markdowns at up to 50% off + free shipping: Sandals, more

Birkenstock takes up to 50% off new markdowns for spring including stylish sandals, boots, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of our top picks from this sale is the Lugano Oiled Leather Sandals. Both men and women can wear this style alike and they’re currently marked down to $98. For comparison, these sandals are regularly priced at $130. They can easily be dressed up or down and the cushioned insole adds comfort. I also love the criss-cross design that adds a stylish touch and the they provide arch support with a raised side-bed too. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Birkenstock and you will want to check out the Joe’s New Balance Flash Sale here that’s offering 40% off sitewide.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

