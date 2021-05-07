FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Levi’s Warehouse Event offers deals from $20 with up to 75% off closeout styles

-
FashionLevi's
75% off From $20

Levi’s Warehouse Event takes up to 75% off closeout styles including jeans, jackets, t-shirts, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders if $75 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Big and Tall 502 Taper Fit Jeans for men that are currently marked down to $20. For comparison, these jeans were regularly priced at $80. The tapered fit is very flattering as well as the hem that can easily be rolled to show off your spring kicks. The medium wash is also timeless to wear for years to come and the material is infused with stretch for added comfort. This is a great style for everyday wear and they can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. Rated 4.2/5 stars from Levi’s customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

