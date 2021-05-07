Nike adds new markdowns up to 40% off: FlyKnit, Dri-FIT, joggers, more

Nike adds new markdowns up to 40% off including running shoes, apparel, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. NikePlus Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s React Infinity Run Flyknit Shoes that are currently marked down from $128. These shoes are a perfect option for boosting your spring and summer workouts. Plus, they’re regularly priced at $160. This style is also available in five color options and the new design added more foam for additional comfort. This shoe is also supportive with a flexible design that has padding on the interior and tongue. They’re great for on the road running or treadmill and with over 360 reviews from Nike customers, it has a rating of 4.3/5 stars. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and you will want to check out the adidas Flash Sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

