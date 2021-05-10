Add two dusk-to-dawn motion-sensing LED bulbs to your patio for under $7 (58% off)

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its Motion-sensing Dusk to Dawn LED Outdoor Light Bulbs for $6.79 Prime shipped with the code GOVEE6011K and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down 58% from its normal going rate, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. While finding dusk to dawn bulbs is fairly easy, picking up a pair that also has a built-in motion sensor isn’t quite as simple of a task. This kit will use PIR detection so it can turn on anytime the infrared sensor sees motion. Its detection area ranges from 16.4- to 26.3-feet and shuts off 30-seconds after movement has stopped. This function only happens at night, as well, thanks to the dusk to dawn sensor that’s also built into the bulb. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Pick up Westinghouse’s 60W LED Bulb to save on indoor lighting. While these bulbs won’t turn on and off with the sun, it’s a great way to ditch energy-inefficient lights in your home. Coming in at just $3 Prime shipped, this is a great way to save some cash on all fronts while still enjoying the benefits of LED lighting.

Looking for other ways to save energy and better the environment outside of just switching to LEDs? Well, you should consider picking up an electric scooter to get around town without having to use gas or a car. Right now the Jetson Knight is down to $500, which is a full $100 off from its normal going rate. There’s plenty more on sale in our daily Green Deals roundup as well, so be sure to swing by and give it a look.

More about Govee Motion Dusk to Dawn LED Bulbs:

PIR Motion Sensor: Govee motion activated bulb frees your hands with PIR infrared sensor. The smart bulb turns on automatically once movement is detected within 16.4 – 26.3ft and shuts off 30 seconds after no activity in the detecting scope.

Dusk to Dawn Sensor: The security light bulb automatically switches on at night (≤25lux) when movement is detected and off at dawn (≥45lux) even with motion detected.

Energy Saving: The 12W cold white bulb featuring super 1200lm brightness is equivalent with 100W incandescent bulb but using 90% less energy. Less cost on electricity, more brightness for your home.

