Dick’s Sporting Goods offers up to 50% off Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more from $11

This week only, Dick’s Sporting Goods takes up to 50% off Nike, adidas, Under Armour, ASICS, New Balance, The North Face, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $65 or more. One of the most notable deals from this week’s savings event is the men’s Nike Dri-FIT Vapor Golf Polo Shirt. It’s currently marked down to $27 and originally was priced at $65. This shirt is a great option to improve your golf swing with sweat-wicking and stretch-infused fabric. It’s also highly breathable and you can choose from five versatile color options. Plus, this style has a logo on the chest as well as striping on the collar that adds a fashionable touch. Head below the jump to score even more finds from Dick’s Sporting Goods or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Nike Dri-FIT Vapor Golf Polo Shirt $27 (Orig. $65)
- Columbia Ascender Softshell Jacket $65 (Orig. $130)
- Columbia Powder Lite Vest $40 (Orig. $80)
- Nike Hybrid Golf Shorts $49 (Orig. $65)
- adidas Postgame Tapered Pants $40 (Orig. $50)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Nike Joyride Run Flyknit Shoes $83 (Orig. $180)
- Nike Temp Printed Running Shorts $11 (Orig. $35)
- ASICS Solution Speed Running Shoes $62 (Orig. $130)
- adidas Kaptir X Shoes $40 (Orig. $85)
- Columbia Sweet View Bomber Jacket $45 (Orig. $90)
- …and even more deals…
