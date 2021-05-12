Men’s Wearhouse takes up to 85% off Cole Haan, Kenneth Cole, Rockport, more from $15

Men’s Wearhouse Big Deal Event takes up to 85% off clearance with deals from $15. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on top brands including Cole Haan, Kenneth Cole, Rockport, Perry Ellis, Calvin Klein, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the Cole Haan Feathercraft Light Shoes that are currently marked down to $50, which is $130 off the original rate. These shoes can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion and can be worn throughout any season. They were designed for comfort with lightweight material that’s also cushioned. Plus, the rubber outsole helps to provide traction, which is great for spring weather. This style is available in two color options and rated 4.3/5 stars from Men’s Wearhouse customers. Score even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire event here.

Our top picks from Men’s Wearhouse include:

