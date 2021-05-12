FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nordstrom Rack’s Activewear Event takes up to 55% off Nike, adidas, more

Nordstrom Rack’s Activewear Event takes up to 55% off workout wear for the entire family. Inside this sale you can find top brands including Nike, adidas, Under Armour, ASICS, Zella, Callaway, and many more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Kick up your workouts this spring with the Nike Flex Experience Run 10 Shoes for men. They’re currently marked down to $50, which is $15 off the original rate. These shoes are great for everyday wear and workouts alike too. The lightweight material and cushioned insole promotes comfort. Plus, they’re slightly curved for quick movements and highly-flexible. This is also a nice style for warm weather because the mesh material is breathable to help keep you cool. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

