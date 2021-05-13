FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

adidas takes 30% off collaboration styles: Pharrell Williams, UltraBoosts, Y-3, more

-
FashionAdidas
30% off From $14

For a limited time only, the adidas Collaborations Sale takes 30% off select styles of running shoes, sneakers, pool slides, apparel, and more. Prices are as marked Creator Club Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of our top picks from this sale is the Hyke UltraBoost AH-001 Shoes that are currently marked down to $196 and originally were priced at $280. These shoes can be worn by both men and women alike and are great for spring training sessions. You can choose from three color options and the base features a fully cushioning lining to help promote comfort. One of the notable features about this style is the marble-looking base and sock-like fit. The unique design will really standout wherever you go and it’s rated 4.4/5 stars from adidas customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire event here.

Our top picks from adidas include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Adidas

About the Author

Eastbay takes 20% off orders of $99: Nike, adidas, ASIC...
L. L. Bean digs up vintage summer looks straight from t...
Sperry launches ‘Float’ waterproof shoe col...
J.Crew Factory takes up to 50% off sitewide + extra 50%...
Nordstrom Rack’s Activewear Event takes up to 55%...
Clarks takes 25% off spring favorites: Dress shoes, sne...
Men’s Wearhouse takes up to 85% off Cole Haan, Ke...
Joe’s New Balance takes up to 60% off running sho...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Dick’s Sporting Goods offers up to 50% off Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more from $11

From $11 Learn More

LEGO assembles new pair of upcoming adidas UltraBoosts with built-in studs

Learn More
55% off

Nordstrom Rack’s Activewear Event takes up to 55% off Nike, adidas, more

From $8 Learn More
40% off

Nike adds new markdowns up to 40% off: FlyKnit, Dri-FIT, joggers, more

From $35 Learn More
60% off

Sperry Final Call Sale takes 60% off spring boat shoes, sneakers, more + free shipping

From $20 Learn More
60% off

Joe’s New Balance takes up to 60% off running shoes and apparel from $15

From $15 Learn More
85% off

Men’s Wearhouse takes up to 85% off Cole Haan, Kenneth Cole, Rockport, more from $15

From $15 Learn More
Save 35%

Anker’s PowerExtend 30W USB-C Cube returns to low at $30, more from $15 (Up to 35% off)

From $15 Learn More