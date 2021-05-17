FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

GAP Friends and Family Sale takes 40% off sitweide with deals from $8 + 30% off clearance

The GAP Friends and Family Sale offers 40% off sitewide when you apply promo code FRIEND at checkout. Plus, save an extra 30% off already reduced styles with code COOL. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale men’s Seerscuker Button-Front Shirt that’s currently marked down to $30. For comparison, that’s $20 off the original rate of $50. This shirt will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe to pair with shorts, khaki pants, or jeans alike. The lightweight material adds comfort and you can choose from two color options. It can be buttoned or un-buttoned and layered for a laid-back look. Be sure to head below the jump to refresh your wardrobe for spring and summer. Plus, you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

