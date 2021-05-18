adidas Final Sale Event offers up to 50% off running shoes, apparel, more from $13

adidas takes up to 50% off final sale items with new styles just added. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can score deals on running shoes, sneakers, sandals, apparel, accessories, and much more. Creator Club Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Note: all items are final and can not be returned. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Adilette Slides that can be styled by both men and women alike. These slides are priced at $32 and originally went for $80. This style is great for casual summer days, pool hangouts, post-gym sessions, and more. They’re also fast-drying, cushioned, and rated 4.5/5 stars from over 3,000 adidas customers. Be sure to head below the jump to find even more deals from adidas today and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional sales from top brands.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!