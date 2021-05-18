FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

adidas Final Sale Event offers up to 50% off running shoes, apparel, more from $13

-
FashionAdidas
50% off From $13

adidas takes up to 50% off final sale items with new styles just added. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can score deals on running shoes, sneakers, sandals, apparel, accessories, and much more. Creator Club Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Note: all items are final and can not be returned. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Adilette Slides that can be styled by both men and women alike. These slides are priced at $32 and originally went for $80. This style is great for casual summer days, pool hangouts, post-gym sessions, and more. They’re also fast-drying, cushioned, and rated 4.5/5 stars from over 3,000 adidas customers. Be sure to head below the jump to find even more deals from adidas today and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional sales from top brands.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Adidas

About the Author

Columbia’s Spring Savings Event offers over 700 i...
Vans announces new SpongeBob SquarePants collection to ...
BMW’s official leather watch strikes new low of $...
Summer streetwear savings: UNIQLO graphic tees now up t...
Nordstrom Rack’s Father’s Day Golf Sale off...
Amazon offers up to 50% off wide range of Ray-Ban and O...
Lululemon takes up to 50% off leggings, shorts, t-shirt...
TOMS Spring Flash Sale takes 30% off sneakers and slip-...
Show More Comments

Related

30% off

adidas takes 30% off collaboration styles: Pharrell Williams, UltraBoosts, Y-3, more

From $14 Learn More
50% off

DSW Athletic Sale takes up to 50% off Nike, adidas, Brooks, more from $30

From $30 Learn More
60% off

Joe’s New Balance takes up to 60% off running shoes and apparel from $15

From $15 Learn More
55% off

Under Armour takes up to 55% off running shoes, apparel, accessories, more from $25

From $7 Learn More
25% off

Today’s best game deals: Cuphead $15, Untitled Goose Game $12, more

$15 Learn More
Shop now

Apple’s latest movie sale discounts Jurassic Park and Disney flicks + this week’s $1 rental

From $1 Learn More
56% off

AlphaWorks 50-ft. Alexa Smart Plug Extension Cord Reel now $75 (25% off) + more from $35

From $35 Learn More

Nomad debuts new titanium and stainless steel Apple Watch bands with refreshed designs

Learn More