Columbia’s Memorial Day Sale kicks off with 25% off sitewide: PFG apparel, more from $15

-
FashionColumbia
25% off From $15

Columbia Memorial Day Sale is officially live and offering 25% off sitewide. Prices are as marked. Greater Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s Utilizer Polo Shirt that will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe this summer. This shirt was designed for the ultimate comfort and it’s priced at $26. For comparison, it was regularly priced at $50. The style comes in a beautiful blue color and it will pair nicely with shorts, jeans, and chino pants. The material is also infused with UPF 30 sun protection and has a sweat-wicking fabric that’s breathable. It’s a great style for golf outings, casual events, and much more. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 100 reviews from Columbia customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Columbia or you can shop the entire event here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

