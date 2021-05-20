Save 50% when you pick up a 2-pack of solar-powered outdoor LED lights for just $15

US_ImaginTop (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of LITOM Motion-sensing Solar-powered LED Outdoor Lights for $14.99 Prime shipped with the code SF9X9D95 at checkout. Down 50% from its normal going rate of $30, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time on this 2-pack. Each light is designed to illuminate a large area of your yard, up to 30-square meters at once thanks to the 160 LED panel. There are three different modes that you can choose, which includes high, medium, and low which are activated by a built-in motion sensor. The solar panel on top charges a built-in battery that allows it to run for up to 4-hours constant or 12-hours in dim mode. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

While today’s lead deal offers better overall value, this solar courtyard lamp is a great alternative for those on a tighter budget. While you won’t get nearly as bright of a light here, and there’s only one included for $7, it’s a great way to add some additional illumination to your yard. Essentially, just mount it to your deck or fence to enjoy simple illumination without having to worry about changing a battery or running wires.

More on LITOM’s Solar LED Lights:

Wider Illumination Coverage；Equipped with 160 leds and 270° super wide angle, LITOM solar motion sensor light offers a larger coverage of luminosity, which can illuminate yards about 30㎡ at night. Portable size, bright enough than most 28/182/120 LED solar lights outdoor. This solar light equivalent to 16W ordinary light bulb

