Dick’s Sporting Goods Golf Sale offers deals from $13: Nike, Calaway, Walter Hagen, more

-
FashionDick's Sporting Goods
50% off From $13

For a limited time only, Dick’s Sporting Goods Golf Flash Sale takes up to 50% off top brands including Water Hagen, adidas, Nike, TravisMatthew, Callaway, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the men’s Nike Dri-Fit Victory Colorblock Polo Shirt. If you like to play golf, this polo shirt will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe. It’s currently marked down to $44 and regularly goes for $55. The polo will also pair nicely with shorts, chino pants, or jeans alike and you can choose from several color options. Plus, the color-block design is very on-trend for this season and the Dri-FIT material is stretch-infused as well as sweat-wicking for added comfort. Head below the jump to find additional deals from Dick’s Sporting Goods or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

