Dick’s Sporting Goods Golf Sale offers deals from $13: Nike, Calaway, Walter Hagen, more

For a limited time only, Dick’s Sporting Goods Golf Flash Sale takes up to 50% off top brands including Water Hagen, adidas, Nike, TravisMatthew, Callaway, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the men’s Nike Dri-Fit Victory Colorblock Polo Shirt. If you like to play golf, this polo shirt will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe. It’s currently marked down to $44 and regularly goes for $55. The polo will also pair nicely with shorts, chino pants, or jeans alike and you can choose from several color options. Plus, the color-block design is very on-trend for this season and the Dri-FIT material is stretch-infused as well as sweat-wicking for added comfort. Head below the jump to find additional deals from Dick’s Sporting Goods or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Walter Hagen Essentials Solid Golf Polo $15 (Orig. $55)
- Walter Hagen Perfect 11-inch Shorts $49 (Orig. $65)
- adidas Ultimate365 Golf Shorts $31 (Orig. $65)
- Nike Dri-FIT Victory Colorblock Polo $44 (Orig. $55)
- TravisMatthew Flying Tortilla Golf Polo $47 (Orig. $90)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Lady Hagen 17-inch Golf Skort $29 (Orig. $55)
- Nike Dri-FIT Freeway Polo Shirt $13 (Orig. $60)
- PUMA Mesh 1/4-Zip Pullover $31 (Orig. $70)
- adidas Ultimate 365 Golf Skort $27 (Orig. $75)
- Nike Flex 15-inch Golf Skirt $31 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…
